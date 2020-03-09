Our view: Tottenham Hotspur should move for ‘unhappy’ Bayern ace Leon Goretzka

Tottenham Hotspur were previously linked with Leon Goretzka.

Tottenham Hotspur should consider making a move for Bayern Munch midfielder Leon Goretzka this summer to solve their midfield problem.

Spurs were linked with the former Schalke player before.

In 2018, the Mirror claimed both Arsenal and Spurs were keen on him. Goretzka’s contract at Schalke was expiring, meaning he was dubbed a stunning bargain.

But Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich won the race for his signature.

Goretzka has since struggled for game-time, despite showing enormous quality when called upon for the current German league leaders.

After coming on as a substitute and scoring in the final minute of Bayern’s 2-0 win over FC Augsburg, the 25-year-old shared his frustration.

“I am in top shape, the best of my career. But of course, I’m not happy I don’t play from the beginning,” Goretzka told Kicker.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic responded to the comments, telling Kicker he understood Goretzka’s frustrations but wished he kept them private between him and the coach.

The former Schalke man has reason to be upset. He’s made just eight Bundesliga starts this season and only two in the Champions League., posting four goals and four assists.

Spurs may have been reluctant to offer larger wages back in 2018, but the dynamic at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has since changed.

Spotrac claim the club’s highest earners Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele now pocket £200,000 per week compared to the previous cap at around half that.

From a sporting perspective, Jose Mourinho’s side lack top quality in midfield.

Christian Eriksen’s exit to Inter Milan leaves the side short on creativity. Dele Alli and Erik Lamela have just three assists between them, while Ndombele has somewhat struggled in his first season at the club.

Goretzka could be the boost Spurs need. And considering his situation at Bayern, he may well be available to sign this coming summer.