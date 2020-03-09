Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Bundesliga

Our view: Tottenham Hotspur should move for ‘unhappy’ Bayern ace Leon Goretzka

Tom Thorogood
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Thomas Mueller of FC Bayern Muenchen and Leon Goretzka of FC Bayern Muenchen celebrate after winning the Bundesliga match between 1. FC Koeln and FC Bayern Muenchen at...
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic
Tom Thorogood

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur were previously linked with Leon Goretzka.

Thomas Mueller is seen next to Leon Goretzka during a training session at day three of the Bayern Muenchen training camp at Aspire Academy on January 05, 2019 in Doha, Qatar.

Tottenham Hotspur should consider making a move for Bayern Munch midfielder Leon Goretzka this summer to solve their midfield problem.

Spurs were linked with the former Schalke player before.

In 2018, the Mirror claimed both Arsenal and Spurs were keen on him. Goretzka’s contract at Schalke was expiring, meaning he was dubbed a stunning bargain.

But Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich won the race for his signature.

Goretzka has since struggled for game-time, despite showing enormous quality when called upon for the current German league leaders.

After coming on as a substitute and scoring in the final minute of Bayern’s 2-0 win over FC Augsburg, the 25-year-old shared his frustration.

“I am in top shape, the best of my career. But of course, I’m not happy I don’t play from the beginning,” Goretzka told Kicker.

 

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic responded to the comments, telling Kicker he understood Goretzka’s frustrations but wished he kept them private between him and the coach.

The former Schalke man has reason to be upset. He’s made just eight Bundesliga starts this season and only two in the Champions League., posting four goals and four assists.

Spurs may have been reluctant to offer larger wages back in 2018, but the dynamic at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has since changed.

Tanguy Ndombele of Tottenham celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Spotrac claim the club’s highest earners Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele now pocket £200,000 per week compared to the previous cap at around half that.

From a sporting perspective, Jose Mourinho’s side lack top quality in midfield.

Christian Eriksen’s exit to Inter Milan leaves the side short on creativity. Dele Alli and Erik Lamela have just three assists between them, while Ndombele has somewhat struggled in his first season at the club.

Goretzka could be the boost Spurs need. And considering his situation at Bayern, he may well be available to sign this coming summer.

Alexis Sanchez of Chile and Leon Goretzka of Germany battle for possession during the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017 Final between Chile and Germany at Saint Petersburg Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Tom Thorogood Profile Pic

Tom Thorogood

I'm a 27 year old language teacher and writer based out in Mexico with a passion for football and swimming. I like to focus on the top European Leagues, especially La Liga, as well as the footballing development in Central and South America. My favourite teams include Derby County, Barcelona and Jagaures de Chiapas.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch