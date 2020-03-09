Our view: Mikel Arteta comments suggest Arsenal may have found a new future captain in Pablo Mari

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari enjoyed a good debut against West Ham United.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has told the club’s YouTube channel how new signing Pablo Mari is a real character with leadership qualities.

Mari joined Arsenal from Flamengo on loan until the end of the season.

The Spaniard played at Manchester City where Arteta was assistant manager to Pep Guardiola, and he was handed his first Premier League start in the 1-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday.

Speaking to Arsenal’s YouTube channel, Arteta was full of praise for Mari.

“I think he was really good. In the first half he took a few moments to sort out what he needed to do. He’s brave, willing and aggressive without the ball and he has a presence. He is very vocal around the team even if he has been here for just two days. He has that ability and that character,” Arteta explained.

A potential future Arsenal captain?

Arsenal signed Mari on loan with the option of a permanent contract.

Arteta explains how the central defender has been vocal on his arrival and brings a presence to the side which can rub off on his teammates.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang currently wears the captain’s armband, taking over from Granit Xhaka who was named captain after Laurent Koscielny’s exit.

But Aubameyang’s future at the Emirates Stadium is unclear (Football.London).

Mari is tall at 6ft 4inch. At 26 he has his best years ahead of him. And, being a central defender, he will have a clearer view of the game compared to an attacking player.

While it’s early days, the Gunners may have found a potential future leader.