Our View: Chelsea defeat shows Ancelotti's Everton ambitions are way off

Ancelotti recently declared he wants Everton to challenge for the Champions League next season.





Everton put in their worst performance under Carlo Ancelotti yesterday as they were humbled 4-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

That poor display was particularly poorly timed given that the Italian had made a big declaration of his ambitions for next season in the Telegraph just days before.

Ancelotti told Jamie Carragher he wants to challenge for the Champions League spots next season and that ambition is shared by the club.

One of the biggest barriers to that will be performances away from home against the bigger sides, where Everton still lack belief and a discernible plan a lot of the time.





That's part of the mentality and culture Ancelotti needs to change at the club if they are to finally push on and be genuine contenders for the top four.

Sunday's result shows that despite Everton's general improvement under Ancelotti, there's still a huge gap between their current level and where the Italian wants them to go.

Perhaps it'll serve as a timely reminder to the squad and prove to the board that more transfer activity in and out is needed if Ancelotti is to realise his ambition.

It might have been easy for Everton to start dreaming after the good work Ancelotti has done but this gutless defeat was a reality check.



