'On a similar path': Pundit compares West Ham talent to £20m Liverpool star

West Ham United's Declan Rice has been likened to Jordan Henderson.

Pundit Danny Murphy has told the Daily Mail that he thinks West Ham United's Declan Rice is comparable to Liverpool ace Jordan Henderson.

The Hammers lost 1-0 at Arsenal on Saturday, squandering chance after chance before Alexandre Lacazette found the winner for the Gunners.

David Moyes will be encouraged by the display, and midfielder Rice had another strong outing having made a great start to 2020.

Now, pundit Murphy has suggested that Manchester United need to move for Rice in the summer, as part of a triple move for English talents alongside Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho.

Murphy believes Rice can really improve the United midfield, and even compared him to Liverpool star Henderson for his 'athleticism, power and attitude'.

Murphy noted that Henderson has improved every season since joining Liverpool from Sunderland for £20million in 2011, and believes Rice is 'on a similar path' to stardom.

“I liken him to Jordan Henderson because of his athleticism, power and attitude,” said Murphy. “Henderson improved every season and is now a Champions League-winning captain. Rice is on a similar path,” he added.

In terms of emerging through the ranks and then potentially moving on to one of the top six, Rice really could emulate Henderson by making the move to United.

The pair may even play together in the England midfield at Euro 2020 this summer, but having seen Henderson serve as the heartbeat in the Liverpool midfield this season, Rice still has some way to go before getting to his level yet, even if he is on the right path.