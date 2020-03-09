Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

‘Not surprised by this’: Some Rangers fans react to new transfer rumour

Subhankar Mondal
Connor Goldson of Glasgow Rangers, Filip Helander of Glasgow Rangers, Borna Barisic of Glasgow Rangers, James Tavernier of Glasgow Rangers, Steven Davis of Glasgow Rangers, Ryan Jack of...
Subhankar Mondal
Glasgow Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Borna Barisic of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 20 October, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking Ibrox left-back Borna Barisic with Tottenham Hotspur.

According to 90min.com, Premier League club Tottenham are interested in signing Barisic from Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Spurs have identified the 27-year-old Croatia international as a replacement for England international Danny Rose, who joined Premier League rivals Newcastle United on loan in the January transfer window and will be sold in the summer of 2020.

 

The report has added that Rangers want £22 million as transfer fee for the 27-year-old, who moved to the Gers in the summer of 2018 for £2.2 million, as reported by The Daily Record.

The former Osijek has had injury problems and a dip in form during his spell at Rangers so far, but the left-back is very good and is an important player in Steven Gerrard’s side.

Some Rangers fans have given their take on speculation on Barisic’s future, and they seem happy to get £22 million for him.

Borna Barisic of Rangers FC during the UEFA Europa League Group G match between Villarreal CF and Rangers FC at La Ceramica Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Vila-real, Spain.

Borna Barisic of Rangers is seen after Alfredo Morelos of Rangers scores the opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

