‘Not surprised by this’: Some Rangers fans react to new transfer rumour

Glasgow Rangers left-back Borna Barisic has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Some Rangers fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking Ibrox left-back Borna Barisic with Tottenham Hotspur.

According to 90min.com, Premier League club Tottenham are interested in signing Barisic from Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Spurs have identified the 27-year-old Croatia international as a replacement for England international Danny Rose, who joined Premier League rivals Newcastle United on loan in the January transfer window and will be sold in the summer of 2020.

The report has added that Rangers want £22 million as transfer fee for the 27-year-old, who moved to the Gers in the summer of 2018 for £2.2 million, as reported by The Daily Record.

The former Osijek has had injury problems and a dip in form during his spell at Rangers so far, but the left-back is very good and is an important player in Steven Gerrard’s side.

Some Rangers fans have given their take on speculation on Barisic’s future, and they seem happy to get £22 million for him.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Best left back in the country and played some very good games in Europa League.



With better players he’ll look even better. Not surprised by this. — Ally (@reeking2265) March 7, 2020

If you get him for £22 million before the Euros you’ll have got a bargain. — Doctor P (@doctorp1984) March 7, 2020

Worth every penny — Gers Fan (@NT55AMG) March 7, 2020

22 million

I will drop him off — EBTeacakes II (@amsterbear68) March 7, 2020

Happy to seek at that price. Anyone outside the elite 10 to 15 clubs in Europe is a selling club. Take the money buy 2 replacements hope one sticks and ends up going for big money. rinse and repeat. — alan paton (@Alan_Paton2020) March 7, 2020

Starting Left Back for Croatia. Signed for us 2 years ago. Out injured for end of last season so lower stats than normal for last season. Has dominated in UEL this season. Can hit a free kick. Has excellent crossing and good pace. — Alan Murdoch (@alanmurdoch70) March 7, 2020

He's phenomenal, superb delivery, strong as an ox, scores from set pieces. An outstanding Croatian international.

22m? Where and when do you want him dropped off — Sportingintegritymyarse (@SIMA1872) March 7, 2020

That’s a bargain , Croatia first choice . — D1872L (@d1872l) March 7, 2020