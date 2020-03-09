Netflix: Castlevania’s Alucard - How old is he? Is he gay or bisexual?

Castlevania is back on Netflix for its third season and delves deeper into the story of Alucard.

While Netflix is obviously best known for creating big-budget drama series such as Stranger Things and The Witcher, the streaming giant has also received plenty of praise for bringing films and TV shows to audiences that wouldn't normally get picked up by traditional TV networks.

One such example of this is the anime series, Castlevania, based on the video game series of the same name.

After last appearing on our screens in 2018, the series has just returned for its long-awaited third season and reintroduces us to its cast of characters.

BILL NIGHY: Castlevania season 3 casts legendary English actor

Castlevania season 3 on Netflix

Season 3 arrived on Netflix on March 5th and continues the stories of Sypha and Trevor as they continue their monster-hunting adventures.

After joining forces with Sypha and Trevor in the early seasons, Alucard is now left alone after the events of season 2 but his solitude is not maintained for long.

Get to know Alucard in Castlevania

Alucard, whose real name is Adrian Ţepeş, is the immortal dhampir son of Dracula and the human Lisa Ţepeş.

He was born in 1456 and when the series begins, in 1476, he has just turned 20.

Alucard's story is one of perpetual sadness. His mother is falsely burned at the stake for witchcraft and he spends the early series with Trevor and Sypha trying to hunt down his father, Dracula, to stop him butchering innocent people.

Eventually, Dracula is defeated and Sypha and Trevor leave Alucard alone in Dracula's castle which is where we begin season 3.

Is he gay or bisexual?

Until now in the series, it has been unconfirmed whether Alucard is of any sexuality.

Events in the third series would suggest he's bisexual but again there is still ambiguity here.

In the video game series, he is given a love interest in the character Maria Renard but the TV series has not yet introduced her.

Fans of Castlevania on Netflix have long been calling for Alucard to become involved with Sypha and Trevor as they spent the first few seasons as travel companions but nothing came of this in the end.

Season 3, however, introduces the characters of Taka and Sumi, a pair of vampire hunters. At first, they and Alucard seem to get on well, but suspicion grows between Taka and Sumi and the final two episodes of season 3 are somewhat climactic for them to say the least.

They seduce Alucard while he's sleeping but this is only a ruse to capture and kill him but their plan doesn't end as Alucard kills them both before he himself is slain.

There is clearly an appetite among fans for Alucard's fortunes to turn but we'll likely have to wait for season 4 if and when that's heading our way.

Until then, fans can re-watch seasons 1 to 3 of Castlevania on Netflix.