'My daughter is stronger': Roy Keane slates player Spurs are reportedly considering signing

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is said to be interested in bringing in Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana in the summer.

Roy Keane has suggested that his daughter is stronger than reported Tottenham Hotspur target Adam Lallana during Super Sunday, which was broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The Liverpool midfielder has found game time hard to come by, and Keane suggests that when he watches the England international play he finds him to be so weak.

“I think Lallana was a midfielder for Liverpool that night [against Chelsea] and I think my daughter is probably stronger than him,” the ex-Manchester United man said.

Not suited to Spurs?

Lallana’s contract at Liverpool expires in the summer, and Tottenham are said to be one of his admirers by the Telegraph.

But Keane’s comments do highlight why Lallana may not be the ideal addition to Tottenham’s squad.

Jose Mourinho likes to defend from the front, and he has generally performed at his best as a manager when his side have been able to overpower sides.

While there are some exceptions to the rule, Mourinho tends to favour powerhouses over diminutive playmakers.

And following Keane’s words there have to be question marks over what Lallana would offer to Spurs.

Tottenham already have enough creative options in their squad - Giovani Lo Celso looks brilliant, while Tanguy Ndombele, Harry Winks and Erik Lamela all can pick a pass.

Spurs’s midfield have lost the physical battle in the middle of the pitch too often though.

Lallana’s arrival would hardly help them in that respect, and although the experienced midfielder could be available for free, Keane’s comments show why Spurs should pass up the potential opportunity to snap him up, as bringing in a world-class defensive midfielder looks far more of a priority right now.