'Let’s see if he makes the effort': Mourinho comments on January signing's chances to play tomorrow

Tottenham Hotspur face RB Leipzig on Tuesday night.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told the Daily Mail that he will have to see whether Steven Bergwijn 'makes the effort' to play against RB Leipzig.

Spurs were in action on Saturday evening, taking on Burnley after four disappointing results against Leipzig, Chelsea, Wolves and Norwich City.

It looked like Spurs would be struggling again, as Chris Wood fired Burnley into the lead in first half, but Dele Alli's penalty rescued a point for Spurs.

Mourinho will hope to have taken some belief from that game, as Tottenham will need it if they're to overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg against Leipzig.

Tomorrow's trip to Germany will be tough, especially without Son Heung-min and Harry Kane, but it could be even worse if Bergwijn is out too.

Bergwijn was seen limping at the end of the game against Burnley, and it's no great surprise that the Dutchman is feeling a little hampered.

The winger – signed from PSV Eindhoven in January – has barely been able to have a rest since arriving due to those other injuries, meaning he has been thrown in at the deep end and asked to play a lot of Premier League football immediately.

Fans will hope Bergwijn comes through, but Mourinho is quoted as saying that it depends on whether Bergwijn will make the effort to play.

“Let’s see if he makes the effort,” said Mourinho, which is likely a challenge for the wide man to put himself through the pain barrier for the team in a time of need, but it also comes across as rather brash towards a player who has given plenty to Spurs over the last few weeks.