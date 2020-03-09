Milner shares what's happening in Liverpool's dressing room after every win now

Liverpool were able to celebrate again at the weekend, as they managed to beat Bournemouth to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League table.

James Milner has told FourFourTwo that every time Liverpool win a game, there is a party atmosphere in the dressing room now.

Liverpool players like to blast out music in the changing rooms if they have secured three points.

The Reds have listened to a lot of songs together this term, given their success.

And Milner insists that nobody at Liverpool wants to take their wins for granted, as they know how difficult three points are to come by at the highest level.

“You can win the league and you can drop points in a few games but to win this many games is not normal and people then start thinking it is easy,” Milner said.

“But every time we win a game it’s ‘Get the music on in the dressing room, enjoy it’, because it is not easy to win Premier League games and there is going to be a point where it is very hard to win a game.”

Liverpool have had to get used to losing in recent weeks, but they were back to celebrating again on Saturday.

The Reds went into their game with Bournemouth on the back of three defeats out of four, but managed to pick up a 2-1 win at the weekend.

Liverpool actually fell behind against the Cherries, but goals from Sadio Mane and Mo Salah provided them with victory.

Liverpool are now on the verge of their biggest celebration to date this term, as they have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to 25 points.