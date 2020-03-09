Mikel Arteta says contract talks are underway for Arsenal's Bukayo Saka amid reported interest

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has been linked with Liverpool.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has told Football.London that contract talks are underway for Bukayo Saka amid Manchester United and Liverpool interest.

The 18-year-old is in the final 18 months of his current contract.

Saka, who is said to earn £3,000 per week, has established himself as a top prospect at the Emirates Stadium in recent months,

He has made over 20 starts in all competitions, posting three goals and eight assists.

In the Premier League, Saka has 12 starts with the majority at left-back.

Speaking to reporters, Arteta says contract talks are underway.

“The club is doing what it has to do and holding conversations. Hopefully we’ll get a result,” the Spaniard explained.

According to the Daily Mail, both Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with the player alongside German giants Bayern Munich.

Saka’s versatility and calmness has been a key factor behind his sudden progress.

Predominantly a winger, the youngster has featured at left-back of late in place of summer signing Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac who have struggled with injuries.

Saka broke into Arsenal’s first-team squad last season under Unai Emery. But, under Arteta, he is getting more opportunities and appears to be grabbing them with both hands.