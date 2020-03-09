McDonald and Dodds episode 2 cast: Meet Michele Dotrice, Charlotte Ritchie and Freddie Fox!

ITV has a new murder mystery series in the form of McDonald and Dodds but who stars in the show's second episode?

There's nothing we love more than a good murder mystery in a detective drama and ITV have been a leading light in the genre for decades.

With Inspector Morse, Foyle's War, Midsomer Murders, Vera and Endeavour among its biggest names, ITV definitely a strong track record of top-notch series.



And now, fans have a new murder mystery series to indulge in with McDonalds and Dodds.

After episode 1 released on March 1st, the second and final episode hit our screens on Sunday, March 8th but just who featured in the episode's cast?

McDonald and Dodds episode 2

After episode 1 introduced us to the highly ambitious and driven DCI Lauren McDonald and the unassuming DS Dodds, an unlikely partnership is starting to form.

Episode 2, titled The Wilderness of Mirrors sees the crime-fighting duo embark on their second case.

DCI McDonald and partner, DS Dodds, are called to investigate the death of a very well-off patient at the exclusive Mara Retreat, a rehabilitation clinic where only the wealthiest customers are welcome.

Their investigation, however, is clouded by no small amount of smoke and mirrors which makes discovering the truth an arduous task.

Who's in the cast?

Like most murder mystery programmes, McDonald and Dodds features both a core cast of characters as well as new guest stars for each week's episode.

Main cast

Tala Gouveia as DCI Lauren McDonald

Jason Watkins as DS Dodds

Jason Murray as Chief Supt John Houseman

Pearl Chanda as DC Laura Simpson

Jack Riddiford as DC Darren Craig

Guest stars

Joanna Scanlan as Kelly Mulcreevy

Hugh Dennis as George Holden

Caroline Catz as Alison Speirs

Michele Dotrice as Mary Costair

Freddie Fox as Miles Stevens

Suzanne Packer as Jane Crawford

Kiran Sonia Sawar as Maheeda Abaasi

Charlotte Ritchie as Irene Ross

Michele Dotrice takes on the role of Mary Costair, a member of a therapy group at the Mara Retreat. She developed a gambling addiction after her husband died and her family moved away.

As an actress, Michele Dotrice has been working since 1961 and has appeared in over 60 acting roles since. The biggest of her roles have come in the likes of Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em as well as The Old Curiosity Shop, Midsomer Murders, the Vanity Fair TV series and finally David Walliams' Grandpa's Great Escape.

Charlotte Ritchie as Irene Ross

Ahead of McDonald and Dodds' second episode, little info was released about Charlotte Ritchie's character - this is a murder mystery after all.

The actress herself, meanwhile, has been working since 2004 with her second role coming as an extra in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Since then, she's gone on to appear in over 30 roles including the likes of Fresh Meat, Siblings, Doctor Who and Call the Midwife where she played Nurse Barbara in over 30 episodes.

Freddie Fox as Miles Stevens

And finally, we have Freddie Fox as alcoholic Miles Stevens, he's another member of the therapy group at the Mara Retreat.

Freddie Fox is a name that many will be growing familiar with after a number of high-profile roles in the last few years as well as his family connections with the likes of Lawrence and Emilia Fox. Viewers will most likely have seen Freddie Fox in the likes of White House Farm, Year of the Rabbit, The Three Musketeers and the film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

Episode 2 of ITV's McDonald and Dodds is available to stream via ITV Hub after the episode aired at 8pm on Sunday, March 8th.