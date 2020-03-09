Quick links

Marcelo Bielsa says ‘easy’ for one Leeds player to do what he does

Subhankar Mondal
Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa comforts Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley after the match during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at...
Luke Ayling scored for Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United at the weekend.

Marcelo Bielsa Head Coach of Leeds United arrives before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has raved about Luke Ayling to Leeds Live.

Bielsa has explained why Ayling has been among the goals lately for Leeds.

The 28-year-old, who can operate as a right-back or as a central defender, scored for the Whites in their 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

 

The former Arsenal prospect was also on target in Leeds’s 4-0 victory over Hull City away from home at the KCOM Stadium in the league last month.

Ayling has made 27 starts and one substitute appearance in the Championship for the West Yorkshire outfit so far this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Luke Ayling of Leeds United scores his side's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Bielsa told Leeds Live when asked about the second of Ayling’s goal spree: “He’s a player who can go from box to box in a few seconds and it’s easy for him to do it.

“After he finished defending he thinks immediately to attack. He links this distance from defence to attack with no effort. He does this during all the match and a lot of times.”

Automatic promotion

Leeds have won their past five Championship games without conceding a goal, and the Elland Road faithful should be confident about the team getting the job done in the final weeks of the season and clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Bielsa’s side are at the top of the league table at the moment and look set for automatic promotion from the Championship.

Luke Ayling of Leeds United celebrates victory following the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.

