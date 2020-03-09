Liverpool ace mentions Leeds relegation when discussing Reds' form and title push

Liverpool are closing in on the Premier League title.

Liverpool moved another step closer to the Premier League title this weekend, as they won whilst Manchester City lost again.

The Reds had actually been in poor form entering the game, as they had suffered a defeat at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League and also lost their unbeaten Premier League record with a 3-0 defeat at Watford.

Add in the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea last week, and it's been a rather frustrating couple of weeks for Liverpool, so Callum Wilson's opener for a struggling Bournemouth side on Saturday will have left fans a little uneasy.

Liverpool did come back though, with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane finding the net to secure a 2-1 win for Jurgen Klopp's side at Anfield.

Come Sunday night, Liverpool were on the verge of the title after City lost 2-0 at Manchester United, opening up a 25 point lead at the top.

It may now seem like fans were worrying over nothing, but one man who knows all about disappointment in the Premier League is midfielder James Milner.

The 33-year-old was relegated with boyhood club Leeds in 2004, and then sold to Newcastle United against his wishes as the Whites needed the money to aid their financial crisis.

Milner has now pointed out to the Daily Star that he suffered relegation with Leeds, and it just serves as a reminder that the Premier League is competitive, and standards must be kept high as there are times when winning games isn't easy.

“There is going to be a point where it is very very hard to win a game,” said Milner. “I have been relegated and you think it is just an impossible task to win a game of football.”

“So you have to remember how hard it is and how competitive the Premier League is and every time you are not at that level you are going to get found out so we have to keep performing and keep pushing,” he added.