Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Eredivisie

Premier League

'Just meaningless': Marco Van Basten rips into reported £13m Tottenham target

Danny Owen
Marco van Basten celebrate after winning the European Championship final between Netherlands and USSR at the Olympia Stadium, June 25, 1988 in Munich, Germany.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jose Mourinho's Spurs reportedly want to bring Edson Alvarez to the Premier League - he can't buy a start in the Eredivisie for Ajax right now.

Edson Alvarez of Ajax during the UEFA Europa League match between Getafe v Ajax at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on February 20, 2020 in Getafte Spain

Marco Van Basten has criticised Ajax’s decision to spend £13 million on Edson Alvarez last summer, speaking to Fox Sports, with the struggling Mexican linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

A former Club America star swapped central America for Amsterdam in July with the Champions League semi-finalists hoping that they had found a man capable of filling a Matthijs de Ligt-shaped hole at the heart of their backline.

But to say Alvarez has not lived up to expectations, or his hefty price-tag, is a rather sizeable understatement. The 22-year-old has only started two of Ajax’s last 11 Eredivisie games and his nightmare season got even worse last week as he gave away a penalty in a KNVB Cup semi-final defeat to Utrecht.

 

And, just to add to the drama, Ajax and Holland legend Van Basten has now criticised the club’s decision to sign a player who is now being tipped to make a fresh start at Tottenham by De Telegraaf.

“Come on! If you buy someone, he must be of the level (required to play for a club like Ajax). Otherwise, it’s just meaningless,” said the three-time Ballon D’Or winner, who believes his former club should have promoted a centre-back from their feted academy instead.

“What is going on at Ajax in the youth (team) is better than (signing) all sorts of foreigners.”

Marco van Basten celebrate after winning the European Championship final between Netherlands and USSR at the Olympia Stadium, June 25, 1988 in Munich, Germany.

The reigning Dutch champions are famed for their ability to replace star players on an almost annual basis but Alvarez is far from the only new signing to struggle at the Johan Cruyff Arena of late.

Defender Kik Pierie has not played a single Eredivisie game so far while Razvan Marin, the big-money Frenkie de Jong successor, has been left on the bench for seven straight league games. The return of veteran winger Ryan Babel is also starting to look like a misstep.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Nemanja Maksimovic of Getafe CF and Edson Alvarez of AFC Ajax battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Getafe CF and AFC...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch