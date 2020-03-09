Quick links

Jose Mourinho offers disastrous nine-word update on £25m Tottenham player

Olly Dawes
Jose Mourinho appears to have ruled Steven Bergwijn out for the season.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that winger Steven Bergwijn now isn't expected to play again this season.

Spurs drew 1-1 at Burnley on Saturday evening, with Dele Alli's penalty cancelling out Chris Wood's opener to salvage a point for Tottenham.

However, Tottenham suffered even more injury problems, as winger Bergwijn was spotted limping towards the end of the game.

 

It was unclear just what Bergwijn suffered, but Mourinho told the Daily Mail that he was looking for the Dutchman to make the effort to be fit to face RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

However, there is now seemingly no chance of that happening, as Bergwijn missed training today and was effectively ruled out of the Leipzig clash.

Now, it's even worse than that, as Mourinho has now confirmed that he doesn't expect Bergwijn to play again this season in nine words that will have been a hammer blow for Spurs.

“I don’t expect him to play again this season,” said Mourinho, who is clearly being hampered by the attacking absences.

Bergwijn now joins Harry Kane and Son Heung-min on the sidelines, leaving Spurs with very few attacking options for Tuesday's trip to Leipzig.

Without £25million January signing Bergwijn, Tottenham's chances of progression now look slim, and Mourinho surely can't wait for the season to end as the injuries pile up.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

