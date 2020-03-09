Quick links

Jamie Redknapp shares transfer update he's been told about reported £20m Spurs target

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen to bring in Eberechi Eze from Queens Park Rangers, as they look to give him a chance in the Premier League.

Jamie Redknapp has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur could face a battle for Eberechi Eze if they make a move for the Queens Park Rangers playmaker.

Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that he has heard that the reported Spurs target has plenty of sides chasing him, after his wonderful season in the Championship this term.

The Sun claim that Tottenham want to bring in Eze for £20 million, as Jose Mourinho’s side look to add to their creative options.

And Redknapp has praised the skilful QPR midfielder, who he thinks is a real talent.

“Watch out for Eberechi Eze, QPR's 21-year-old attacking midfielder,” Redknapp said.

 

“The Championship club have done a tremendous job of nurturing him, and I suspect we'll see him in the Premier League sooner rather than later.

“From what I hear, he has plenty of admirers already. Rightly so, too, because Eze clearly has that star quality.”

Eze showed exactly why Tottenham have been linked with him this summer at the weekend, as he inspired QPR to victory over Preston North End.

Rangers won 3-1 at Deepdale, despite being sent down to 10 men, with Eze scoring a brilliant goal during the contest.

If he was brought to Tottenham he would be an intriguing addition, as he is not a typical Jose Mourinho player.

Eze isn’t the hardest worker, but he does possess a huge amount of skill and creativity in advanced areas.

The youngster is so unflustered in possession, and if Tottenham were to bring him in they would surely be hoping he could have a similar impact to Dele Alli upon his arrival.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

