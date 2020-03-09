James Milner comments on Liverpool fans and Anfield atmosphere

Milner says the atmosphere at Anfield will be crucial against Atletico Madrid this week.





James Milner says that Anfield will need to be at its raucous best on Wednesday night when Atletico Madrid travel to face Liverpool in their Champions League second leg.

Speaking to the club's official website, Milner says the Reds fans will be vital as they look to overturn the 1-0 first leg deficit.

He said: "The crowd will be right with us and it’ll be a special night – it always is, so it’s down to us to turn around a tough result. We know how good they are, we know how well organised they are but hopefully we can push them all the way and overturn that and have another special night at Anfield.”

"It’s an incredible place to play football, the fans and the stadium. We want to keep creating history for this club, it’s got an amazing history anyway but we want to keep adding to that."





Liverpool showed that anything is possible at Anfield last season when they beat Barcelona 4-0 in the Champions League semi-finals.

In that context, overturning a 1-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid doesn't seem like such a daunting task, but Diego Simeone's side are incredibly well organised.

Anfield will be rocking and Liverpool can afford to focus their energy on the tie with the Premier League sewn up and their elimination from the FA Cup.

The likes of Milner will be crucial in terms of their leadership and making sure everybody knows what's expected of them. It will be a famous night if Liverpool can get over the line again.



