Itaewon Class: Who is Chris Lyon? Meet the Netflix newcomer in just his second acting role!

Itaewon Class is currently airing on Netflix but what do we know about newcomer Chris Lyon?

Netflix may well be best known for creating big-budget drama series such as Stanger Things and The Witcher but there's more to the streaming giant than meets the eye.

As well as bringing its audience big-name content with big-name actors, Netflix is also a hotbed for new and emerging actors to make a name for themselves.

Netflix giving a chance to up and coming actors is something we've seen more and more of in recent years and in the newly-released South Korean drama series, Itaewon Class, that's exactly the case for Netflix newcomer Chris Lyon.

Itaewon Class on Netflix

Itaewon Class is a South Korean drama series that tells the story of Park Sae-roy. His life is quickly turned upside down after a confrontation with a bully leads to him being expelled from school and his father is killed in a tragic accident.

Not perturbed by these setbacks, however, Sae-roy follows in his father's footsteps and launches a bar-restaurant, DanBam, and he and his team strive towards making the establishment a success.

The series has released weekly on the Korean channel JTBC as well as the streaming service Netflix.

The first episode aired on January 31st, 2020 and with 16 episodes in total, the series isn't expected to conclude until the final two episodes air on March 20th and 21st respectively.

Introducing Kim To-ni actor Chris Lyon

Kim To-ni (or Tony Kim) is a part-time staff member at the DanBam. The character is of Korean and Guinean descent and is fluent in both French and Korean.

In the series, Kim To-ni is played by American actor Chris Lyon.

Chris Lyon, who was born in 1993, was raised in Connecticut until the age of 10 when he and his family moved to Orlando, Florida.

In his early years, Chris developed a passion for music and at school and college grew close to a number of Korean foreign exchange students.

Both of these led to Chris visiting South Korea where he met music artists G-Dragon and Shinsegae in 2017 and it was around this time when Chris was offered his first acting role.

Chris Lyon: Films and TV

Unbelievably, Chris Lyon only has two acting roles to his name at the time of writing.

The first of these came in the 2019 South Korean film Miss and Mrs Cops.

The second of Chris Lyon's acting roles obviously comes in Itaewon Class and the up and coming actor will no doubt be hoping a role on Netflix can lead to greater things in the future.

Itaewon Class, featuring Chris Lyon, is available to stream now via Netflix with the final few episodes releasing in the coming weeks. As mentioned the final two episodes are due to be released on March 20th and 21st respectively.