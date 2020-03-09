'It failed': Prolific defender shares reason why Arsenal move was blocked under Wenger

Arsenal could have landed Ramy Bensebaini many years ago.

Borussia Monchengladbach defender Ramy Bensebaini has told SportBuzzer that he had a trial with Arsenal as a youngster – but was unable to sign.

Bensebaini had emerged as a solid performer for Rennes in Ligue 1, showing the versatility to play at centre back and left back.

His move from Rennes to Borussia Monchengladbach over the summer didn't garner many headlines, but he has remarkably bagged four goals in 10 league games for Gladbach this season.

Injury curtailed his impact, but the Algerian has shown real quality as a surprisingly prolific defender in Germany, and has now been reflecting on his career so far.

Bensebaini came through with AC Paradou, and headed to Arsenal for a trial spell in 2013, playing two Under-21 friendlies against Luton Town and Colchester United as he looked to impress Arsene Wenger.

No deal materialised, and a year later he headed on loan to Europe with Lierse and then Montpellier, before joining Rennes on a permanent basis in 2016.

Now, Bensebaini has admitted that Arsenal were actually ready to offer him a contract, but the deal was blocked because he didn't qualify for a work permit.

“I trained there with the first team for a month and they were ready to offer me a contract,” said Bensebaini. “Back then it failed because of the rules in England: the clubs can only sign up foreign players who have played a certain number of international matches. I hadn't had that yet,” he added.

Arsenal would no doubt love to have a player like Bensebaini now, as he would offer valuable depth at left back or as a left-footed centre back, which Mikel Arteta loves having brought in Pablo Mari.

Maybe there will be a chance for Bensebaini to make the move to Arsenal in the future, but it does seem like Arsenal were robbed of the chance to bring a promising defender to the club seven years ago. Whoever spotted him at Paradou was certainly onto something.