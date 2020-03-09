Is Nioh 2 coming to PC and Xbox One?

Everything you must know about whether Nioh 2 is coming to PC and Xbox One after debuting on the PS4 in less than a week.

After many demos/trials, Nioh 2 is finally launching on the PlayStation 4 this Friday meaning you'll have another bloody difficult game to play before eventually returning to begging for Bloodborne 2. However, while Sony loyalists with a kink for repeatedly dying in video games will soon be able to enjoy the second instalment, will it eventually also arrive on PC and Xbox One?

For those who don't know, Nioh 2 is a prequel that isn't wholly dependent on you having played the original instalment. It's set in the 1500s, you'll be able to create your own stunningly beautiful Samurai, and Team Ninja have promised that its difficulty hasn't been blunted to make it more accessible to everyone.

While the mouths of Sony players are no doubt foaming from excitement, PC and Xbox One players can discover below whether they'll be able to play it in the near future on their preferred platform.

Will Nioh 2 be on PC?

Yes, Nioh 2 is said to be coming to PC.

Nothing has been officially declared about a PC port, but Nioh 2 is said to be a timed PS4 exclusive similar to the original.

According to GameSpot, the sequel/prequel is scheduled to release on the master race in November 2020. If this happens, then it'll be similar to the original which landed on PS4 in February 2017 only to then arrive on PC in November of the same year.

Provided the master race port does happen in 2020 as expected, it'll presumably be published by Koei Tecmo again.

Will Nioh 2 be on Xbox One?

No, Nioh 2 will probably not be on Xbox One.

Although this isn't official, it's unlikely Nioh 2 will ever be on Xbox One because the original was never ported to Microsoft's console.

Koei Tecmo did say in 2019 that Xbox One fans must show they want Nioh for it to be ported, but nothing has happened in that regard since.

So, unless a hypothetical announcement is ever made, Microsoft console loyalists should simply treat Nioh 2 as a fantastic game they'll unfortunately have to miss out on.