Is Murder 24/7 on TV tonight? Has the BBC crime documentary finished?

Murder 24/7 has been captivating fans on the BBC in recent weeks but are there more episodes to come?

Crime documentary series have soared in popularity in recent years.

Whether they're true crime series such as Making a Murderer or The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann or they're fly-on-the-wall series such as 24 Hours in Police Custody, the audience for these kinds of programmes seems only to be getting larger.

As a result, even the BBC looked to get in on the act and in February 2020 we saw the release of Murder 24/7.

However, after five episodes looked at two cases, will there be any more episodes in this series?

Murder 24/7 on BBC Two

Murder 24/7 follows officers in Essex Police as they work to solve a murder over the course of several episodes.

From the investigation of the crime scene to the arresting and charging of suspects, all bases are covered.

The series debuted on BBC Two on Monday, February 24th with several episodes following daily.

Is there another episode on tonight?

No.

The first series of Murder 24/7 only contains five episodes, all of which have now been broadcast.

The series' first three episodes followed the investigation surrounding the death of Courtney Valentine-Brown while the final two episodes, which aired on March 2nd and 3rd respectively, gave viewers a closer look at the murder of Carl Hopkins as well as the stabbing of another victim, which was a totally different case.

Will the series be back?

Unconfirmed. It is not known whether Murder 24/7 will be back on our screens for a second series.

However, Channel 4's 24 Hours in Police Custody returned for its ninth series in 2020 and as its a very similar show to Murder 24/7, there's no reason to suggest why the BBC can't maintain their series for a little while longer.

Until we learn more, all five episodes of Murder 24/7 are available to stream via BBC iPlayer.