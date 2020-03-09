Ian Wright describes reported Everton target as ‘devastating'

Reported Everton target Allan Saint-Maximin scored for Newcastle United against Southampton at the weekend.

Ian Wright praised Newcastle United winger and reported Everton target Allan Saint-Maximin on Match of the Day on BBC One (11:10pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020).

The Arsenal legend was impressed with the performance of Saint-Maximin during Newcastle’s 1-0 win against Southampton away from home at St. Mary’s Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old French winger scored the only goal of the match in the 79th minute to enhance the Magpies’ chances of escaping the dreaded drop to the Championship.

BBC Sport pundit Wright was impressed with Saint-Maximin - who is wanted by Everton in the summer transfer window, as reported by The Sun.

Wright said about Saint-Maximin on Match of the Day on BBC One (11:10pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020), as transcribed by The Chronicle: “He was magnificent today. He gave Yann Valery a torrid time.

“And like what Steve Bruce said, when you look at this touch map, here was all over that left-side. What is good about him, what is interesting about him is that he wants to take the defender on.

“When you see him, the first thing he wants to do is get the ball down, get into that space and all he wants to do is take him on as soon as he can. He is going at pace.

"If he stands up, he is going to take him on. Bang. Look at Valery, he has just got to back off, he cannot get near him. He was devastating.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, against Southampton, Saint-Maximin took one shot which ended in a goal, played two key passes, had a pass accuracy of 79.2%, took 55 touches, attempted seven dribbles, made two tackles and one interception, and put in one cross.

The young winger has made 15 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Potential transfer blow for Everton

Meanwhile, Everton look set to suffer a blow in their attempt to sign Manchester United winger Tahith Chong.

FC Inter News recently reported that Everton have been turned down by the 20-year-old, with the winger’s agent, Erkan Alkan, now telling AD that an agreement over a new deal with United has been reached.