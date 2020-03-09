How to get the couple quiz Instagram filter - 'Couple Love' takes on Mr & Mrs game

Instagram quizzes are clearly going nowhere and now they're to be played in couples.

Taking the game of Mr & Mrs and turning it into an Instagram filter, there is now a new quiz which reveals who trumps who in a couple. 

But how can you get the 'couple quiz' on Instagram? Find out how to get the filter here!

What is the couple quiz on Instagram?

The couple quiz is supposed to be played by an IRL couple. The AR filter will appear atop your forehead and sift through a bunch of questions before it lands on the one it wants to ask. 

Much like the game Mr & Mrs, the questions all revolve around who is the funniest of the two, who is cleverer and so on and so forth.  

It is created by Brazilian-American filter creator and project investor, Dan Alves. 

How to get the couple quiz Instagram filter

It's pretty simple to get your hands on the Insta quiz. You'll just need to head over to Dan Alves' Instagram page. 

He stores all of the filters he has created on there, which includes two versions of the couple quiz - called 'Couple Love' - and a 'How straight are you today?' quiz. 

You can find Dan Alves @danalvesvennard

When you've clicked on the 'Couple Love' filter, just tap 'try it' in the bottom left hand corner and voilaYou're in the game.

 

