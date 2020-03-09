'Would be hurtful': Wright-Phillips shares the 'worst' thing City can give to Liverpool players

Liverpool are two wins away from winning the Premier League title – if all goes to plan, their next game will be at Manchester City.

Shaun Wright-Phillips has made it clear that giving Liverpool a guard of honour would be the 'worst thing' Manchester City could give their rivals, as he told Goals on Sunday (08/03/20 at 11:40 am).

Liverpool are two wins away from being crowned champions, and Wright-Phillips believes it's hard giving up the title to the Merseyside club, as he mentioned the 'hate' both Manchester clubs have for them.

Jurgen Klopp's side face Everton in their next league match before a Saturday evening game against Crystal Palace in front of their own supporters - maximum points here may well end their 30-year title drought.

There is the big possibility that Liverpool's first game as champions will be against the current champions at the Etihad, as their former player, Wright-Phillips, wasn't seemingly on keen on providing them with a guard of honour and admitted it would be 'hurtful'.

“As a City fan now and a former City player, the worst thing would be to give them a guard of honour,” Wright-Phillips told Sky Sports.

“I think that would kill, like after two years of dominating and then to give it up to Liverpool, who for some reason Manchester United and City fans hate Liverpool.

“So, to actually have to give them the guard of honour would be hurtful.”

Last season, Liverpool ran Pep Guardiola's men pretty close to the title, but despite producing a record-breaking season, they fell one point short.

Not many would have predicted Klopp's players to produce such performances in record-breaking fashion again. But they have done, and this time around, they are being rewarded with the main crown.

Whilst the title of going unbeaten has gone, just like City did a couple of seasons ago, Liverpool are well on course to past the 100 points mark.