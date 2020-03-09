'Has to learn': Manager explains why Tottenham loanee hasn't played for weeks

Spurs loaned Premier League rivals Southampton Kyle Walker-Peters in January but he has barely kicked a ball under Ralph Hasenhuttl so far.

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Kyle Walker-Peters was left out once again as Southampton suffered a damaging defeat on Saturday and, speaking to the Daily Echo, Ralph Hasenhuttl has admitted that the young right-back has a lot to learn before he returns to the starting XI.

If an Austrian coach could wind back the clock, he might have thought twice about handing an erratic Frenchman his first Premier League start since November.

21-year-old Yan Valery has endured a season to forget at St Mary’s and, as luck would have it, he was at fault as Southampton conceded a devastating late winner at home to relegation rivals Newcastle United.

The academy graduate had been terrorised all afternoon by an electric Allan Saint-Maximin and it was Valery’s lapse in concentration which gifted the former St Etienne star the only goal of the game.

Southampton fans might have been left wondering why Walker-Peters, a far more reliable defender than Valery, was left on the bench throughout and Hasenhuttl has now had his say after a result which has left The Saints looking nervously over their shoulder.

“I think Kyle is new in our club, on loan until the summer. He played one game against Burnley where you could also see that he has to learn how we defend and it will take time,” Hasenhuttl said.

“Yan was very long waiting for this chance and I think until the mistake he made a good job in this position.”

Walker-Peters enjoyed a decent start to life in Southampton colours despite a debut defeat to Burnley but he has since been omitted from the starting XI during the club’s last three Premier League outings.

With no option-to-buy clause in the Spurs youngster’s contract, Walker-Peters will be desperate to force his way back into Hasenhuttl’s plans before the end of the season with his immediate future up in the air.