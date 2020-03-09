Quick links

Aston Villa

'Great to see': Some Aston Villa fans react as video emerges of player not seen since January

Amir Mir
Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Villa Park on December 23, 2018 in Birmingham, England.
Wesley moved to Aston Villa last summer following their promotion to the Premier League

Wesley Moraes of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Watford FC and Aston Villa at Vicarage Road on December 28, 2019 in Watford, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa fans are delighted to see that Wesley is on the road to recovery after a video emerged of him walking following his horror injury in January.

On New Year's Day, Wesley suffered a season-ending knee injury following a tackle from Ben Mee during Villa's win at Burnley.

 

There could be the possibility that Wesley could miss the start of next season because of the seriousness of his injury, but at Villa, he is in good hands.

Following that horror injury, fans are just glad to see him back on his feet, walking and taking things step by step.

If Villa can maintain their status in England's top-flight, then next season, he will feel like a new player to manager Dean Smith.

Dean Smith head coach of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on February 16, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

In his absence, Villa initially struggled without his presence because they didn't have another bonafide number nine, as Anwar El Ghazi stepped into his shoes.

But during the winter transfer window, Villa did add Mbwana Samatta into their squad, and he is already impressing fans.

The possibility of Samatta and Wesley playing together in the Premier League next season does appeal to fans, as they reacted to the Brazillian's return.

