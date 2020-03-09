'Great to see': Some Aston Villa fans react as video emerges of player not seen since January

Wesley moved to Aston Villa last summer following their promotion to the Premier League

Aston Villa fans are delighted to see that Wesley is on the road to recovery after a video emerged of him walking following his horror injury in January.

On New Year's Day, Wesley suffered a season-ending knee injury following a tackle from Ben Mee during Villa's win at Burnley.

There could be the possibility that Wesley could miss the start of next season because of the seriousness of his injury, but at Villa, he is in good hands.

Following that horror injury, fans are just glad to see him back on his feet, walking and taking things step by step.

If Villa can maintain their status in England's top-flight, then next season, he will feel like a new player to manager Dean Smith.

In his absence, Villa initially struggled without his presence because they didn't have another bonafide number nine, as Anwar El Ghazi stepped into his shoes.

But during the winter transfer window, Villa did add Mbwana Samatta into their squad, and he is already impressing fans.

The possibility of Samatta and Wesley playing together in the Premier League next season does appeal to fans, as they reacted to the Brazillian's return.

