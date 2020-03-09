Graeme Souness has one criticism of £60m-rated Aston Villa player

Jack Grealish is an important player for Dean Smith’s Aston Villa team.

Graeme Souness has suggested in The Times an area in which Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish needs to improve.

The Liverpool legend believes that the 24-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, needs to take fewer touches of the ball and must move it quickly.

Souness, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, made the comments while analysing Grealish’s chances of making it into the England squad for the Euro 2020 finals this summer.

Souness wrote in The Times: “Jack Grealish is another contender, although I’d like him to have fewer touches of the ball and learn to move it more quickly. Ask any striker what he wants from his midfielders and it will be two-touch, to get the ball to them as early and economically as possible in the final third.”

Stats

Grealish has made 25 appearances in the Premier League for Villa so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The attacking midfielder made 34 appearances in the Championship for the Villans last season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

England squad

Grealish has yet to make his debut for the England team, but the 24-year-old should be considered for a place in the squad for the Euro 2020 finals.

The attacker - wanted by Manchester United, who are willing to pay £60 million as transfer fee in the summer transfer window, according to The Sun - is a very creative footballer, and the Three Lions could do with someone like him in such a major international competition.