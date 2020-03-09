Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Premier League

‘Bit much’, ‘Would be fantastic’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans divided over £22m rumour

Subhankar Mondal
Borna Barisic of Rangers is seen after Alfredo Morelos of Rangers scores the opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Glasgow Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

Borna Barisic of Rangers FC picks rubbish off the pitch during a delay in play during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg match between Rangers FC and Sporting Braga at Ibrox...Borna Barisic of Rangers

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Rangers left-back Borna Barisic.

According to 90min.com, Tottenham are interested in signing Barisic from Rangers.

Subscribe

It has been reported that Spurs have identified the 27-year-old left-back as a replacement for Danny Rose, who is on loan at Premier League rivals Newcastle United until the end of the season.

 

Rangers reportedly want as much as £22 million as transfer fee for the Croatia international left-back.

Some Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Barisic.

Below are some of the best comments:

Borna Barisic of Rangers arrives ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hibernian and Rangers at Easter Road on 20 December, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Barisic has had injury issues during his time at Rangers and there have been occasions when his form has been shaky, but overall the Croatia international is a very good left-back.

However, it remains to be seen if Tottenham would be willing to pay £22 million to sign a 27-year-old from a club in the Scottish Premiership.

Borna Barisic of Rangers FC reacts following defeat in the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch