‘Bit much’, ‘Would be fantastic’: Some Tottenham Hotspur fans divided over £22m rumour

Glasgow Rangers left-back Borna Barisic is reportedly on Tottenham Hotspur’s radar.

Borna Barisic of Rangers

Some Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation linking the club with Rangers left-back Borna Barisic.

According to 90min.com, Tottenham are interested in signing Barisic from Rangers.

Subscribe

It has been reported that Spurs have identified the 27-year-old left-back as a replacement for Danny Rose, who is on loan at Premier League rivals Newcastle United until the end of the season.

Rangers reportedly want as much as £22 million as transfer fee for the Croatia international left-back.

Some Tottenham fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to speculation regarding Barisic.

Below are some of the best comments:

One of a number of quality players at rangers. He has superb delivery — BergwijnSZN (@Swenty_) March 8, 2020

£22mil is a bit much I’d say £9m-15m is reasonable — Dardan Ljubishtani (@dawgsandspurs) March 7, 2020

Hes 27, we need someone younger. If you’re 27 and still in the Scottish league you’re not good enough. — Joe #EnicOUT (@JoeGTHFC) March 7, 2020

Not worth 22 even if Levy would pay that injured all the time and not great defending — coys (@SpursTeamTalk) March 8, 2020

The last full back we signed from Rangers was the much hyped Alan Hutton!! Say no more!! — Matt Bradley (@donmateo70) March 7, 2020

Hmmm... would be fantastic — IvarSZN (@ivar_szn) March 7, 2020

I actually think he’s decent! — George Williamson (@chicohmfc) March 7, 2020

That’s got to be a joke - £22 million? He can barely cope up here - he’d get torn to shreds in England! — SeanAFCTHFC (@kintoredon) March 7, 2020

Have we sunk this low now? — Graeme Stein (@gbstein1) March 7, 2020

That means Levy will offer £2 million — Simon Swinton (@swint67) March 7, 2020

I would kindly like to decline — Eashan (@EashN17) March 7, 2020

Good signing for Tottenham Hotspur?

Barisic has had injury issues during his time at Rangers and there have been occasions when his form has been shaky, but overall the Croatia international is a very good left-back.

However, it remains to be seen if Tottenham would be willing to pay £22 million to sign a 27-year-old from a club in the Scottish Premiership.