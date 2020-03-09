Quick links

'Going places': Former Newcastle hero loves Bruce's reported £10m target

Danny Owen
Danny Owen
Premier League outfit Newcastle United reportedly want Hayden Coulson - can they really convince North East neighbours Middlesbrough to sell?

Hayden Coulson of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Leeds United at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Wednesday 26th February 2020.

In another world, former Newcastle United hero Jonathan Woodgate would happily give his backing to The Magpies’ summer swoop for an exciting left-back with an explosive turn of pace.

But as long as the one-time Tyneside favourite is patrolling the touchline a few miles down the road at Middlesbrough, he will be doing everything in his power to stop his old employers swooping for the coveted Hayden Coulson.

The Sun (8 March, page 59) reports that Steve Bruce has told his Newcastle scouts to watch the £10 million-rated 21-year-old closely ahead of the summer transfer window.

 

A Gateshead-born youngster who has represented England from U16 to U19 level, Coulson might just be the long-term solution to Newcastle’s left-back problem. Just ask Woodgate, who has been blown away by one of the Championship's most eye-catching breakthrough stars.

“He’s more of a winger than a left-back, I think that’s shown most of the season,” Woodgate said of his attacker-turned defender after an ‘electrifying’ performance in the recent 1-0 defeat to Leeds United (Northern Echo).

Coulson’s rapid rise has not happened overnight. Woodgate has been a big fan of the academy graduate ever since he joined Tony Pulis’s staff last year.

“Hayden has been a standout performer. I tried to push him two seasons ago, when Tony Pulis got the job,” the former England international told the Teesside Gazette last summer.

“We have a terrific environment for him now, he can play in a number of positions. He has been fantastic in training and in my opinion he will be going places.”

With funds running low at Boro, the one-time Premier League regulars have been forced to cash in on a number of their star players of late with Darren Randolph, Aden Flint and even long-serving fans’ favourite Stewart Downing shown the door.

Woodgate will be desperate to stop Coulson from swapping the red shirt for black and white – but it remains to be seen whether the youngster’s future is out of his hands.

Joe Lolley (23) of Nottingham Forest with Hayden Coulson (33) of Middlesbrough looking to make a tackle during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough at...

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

