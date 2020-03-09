'Go and sign': Some Tottenham fans really impressed with performance of Burnley player

Dwight McNeil was previously linked with Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur fans were really impressed with the performance of Dwight McNeil on Saturday after he helped Burnley record a 1-1 draw against the North London club at Turf Moor.

Whilst McNeil didn't get on the scoresheet, he was a constant threat on the flanks against Spurs, as he, at times, toyed with Jose Mourinho's backline.

The Guardian did report in December that Tottenham, along with a number of other Premier League clubs, were still keen on securing McNeil's signature during the winter transfer window.

Whether that interest continues on until the summer remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, his performances are helping him get recognised.

Even though he was playing for the opposition, the Spurs faithful were impressed with that they saw from McNeil, as some would like him to make a switch to the Champions League-chasing club.

On paper, a player like McNeil would suit Spurs and he is the type of player the club would invest in because of what he can bring to the table long-term.

But given how he is performing in the Premier League this season - He has played 29 league matches, scoring two goals and supplying five assists to his teammates [transfermarkt], interest for his services will come from across the league.

It needs to be remembered that McNeil is also playing for a defensive-minded team, so his stats on paper perhaps would look that much better if he was playing for a more attack-minded side.

Here is a selection of Spurs fans reacting to McNeil's performance:

McNeil is a baller — ' (@_thfcTas) March 7, 2020

We should definitely try and get this McNeil in our summer rebuild. #THFC — RS33 (@TheRS33) March 7, 2020

#THFC FANS: If only we had someone that could cross the ball ! As McNeil hits in yet another beauty #BURTOT #COYS — Shelf ish (@CoulsdonTHFC) March 7, 2020

Go and sign Dwight McNeil @SpursOfficial right now — MOURINHO IS THE GOAT (@Goat_Mourinho) March 7, 2020

Dwight McNeil

Tell me that guy wouldn't improve our team — SpursSignSomeoneGoodInSummer (@SpursTransfer10) March 7, 2020