Gerrard claims Rangers ace didn't play because of issue he suffered after getting off bus

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Rangers beat Ross County 1-0 away from home on Sunday afternoon.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has told The Scottish Sun that Ryan Jack's knee swelled up after he got off the team bus on Saturday.

The Gers travelled to take on Ross County on Sunday afternoon, and desperately needed to pick up a result after some dismal domestic results in 2020.

That's what Rangers got, but only just as Ryan Kent's deflected strike proved to be the winner, giving Gerrard a much-needed 1-0 win.

 

Rangers will now hope to take this win into their Europa League clash with Bayer Leverkusen this week, but it isn't all great news.

Jermain Defoe and James Tavernier both missed the game after pulling out of training, whilst Ryan Jack wasn't included in the matchday squad.

The midfielder limped off against Hearts last weekend before being on the bench against Hamilton, and wasn't even named as a substitute on Sunday, leaving fans to wonder where he was.

Gerrard cleared up the situation, confirming that Jack had actually travelled with the squad, but his knee swelled up after getting off the team bus on Saturday.

That sounds somewhat strange; maybe staying still whilst travelling just aggravated his knee, but Gerrard hopes to get it patched up quickly ahead of that clash with Leverkusen.

“Jack is with us but got off the bus last night and his knee swelled up so we need to try and get that fixed as quick as we can,” said Gerrard.

