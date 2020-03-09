Quick links

Everton

'Forget about it': Roy Keane sends blunt message to Everton after Sunday's thrashing

Amir Mir
Roy Keane looks on during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City at Turf Moor on December 03, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.
Everton conceded four at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Duncan Ferguson and Carlo Ancelotti of Everton during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on March 08, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Roy Keane has stated that Everton can 'forget' about being a potential threat for a  European finish after they were thrashed 4-0 at Chelsea on Sunday, as he told Sky Sports Premier League after the conclusion of the game at Stamford Bridge (08/03/20).

The former Premier League winner also claimed that Carlo Ancelotti is facing the 'toughest job' of his managerial career despite some thinking Everton had seemingly 'turned a corner' since his arrival in December. 

The Toffees are sitting in the bottom half of the Premier League table and their defensive problems were exploited once again after they conceded three at Arsenal during their last away outing. 

 

Nonetheless, Keane wasn't too impressed with what he saw from Everton, as he sent this blunt message to them in regards to where they think they are seemingly heading. 

"I think this is the toughest job [Ancelotti] will ever have," Keane told Sky Sports. "He will be scratching his head.

"People are saying they have turned a corner over the last few months and they are going to be a threat for Europe. Forget about it. They are way off!

"That just confirmed what we saw [against Chelsea]. We always think of Everton as being aggressive, if you are not aggressive out of possession then you are in big trouble." 

Jordan Pickford of Everton fails to save a shot from Willian of Chelsea (not pictured) which leads to the third goal for Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and...

Everton are sitting 12th in the table and they have 37 points to their name, as they will welcome their bitter rivals to Goodison Park for their next match. 

Liverpool are two wins away from clinching the Premier League title, but there's no doubt that the Goodison Park faithful will want to ensure they stop the inevitable for a few more weeks. 

Ancelotti knows far too well what it's like facing Jurgen Klopp because he has done so on a number of occasions in the Champions League when he was Napoli manager. 

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (L) and Napoli's Italian head coach Carlo Ancelotti (R) watches his players from the touchline during the UEFA Champions league Group E football...

