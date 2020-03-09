Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

TalkSport pundit questions why Tottenham man with two starts in 2020 isn't playing more often

Amir Mir
Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur speaks to his assistant Joao Sacramento as Erik Lamela of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at The...
Ryan Sessegnon moved to Tottenham Hotspur during the summer transfer window.

Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur trains during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at The Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on March 09, 2020 in Enfield, England. Tottenham Hotspur...

Darren Bent has questioned why Ryan Sessegnon isn't playing more often for Tottenham after he was left on the bench for their 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday.

The TalkSport pundit shared how Sessegnon started his career at the North London club pretty well, including scoring a goal against Bayern Munich in December, when Jose Mourinho was in charge. 

But since the turn of the year, the versatile attacker has only started two Premier League matches and hasn't been on the pitch for a league game since their win against Norwich in January. 

 

Speaking to GameDay Verdict on TalkSport (08/03/20 at 19:15 pm), Bent questioned why Sessegnon hasn't been used as a left wing-back for Spurs because he suits that position.  

"With the Sessegnon one, that's his best position, left wing-back," Bent told TalkSport. "He can get forward and back. He's quick and he's got a good end product to play that role. I thought he started off his Spurs career quite well after the injury when he scored in Europe. 

"But, for whatever reason, he's not getting enough game time. We are only going to see the best of him if he's playing games. He's got Fernandes on the bench as well. He didn't start [against Burnley]. There are so many players. Lucas Moura, he doesn't seem to get a break. He does well for a period and then gets taken out."

Juan Foyth and Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 01, 2020 in...

Mourinho has been chopping and changing his side ever since he walked through the doors, but he simply cannot find an answer to his problems.

Sessegnon wasn't signed by Mourinho, but he was brought in by Mauricio Pochettino, as he initially had to deal with a hamstring injury at the start of the campaign.

His most impressive moment in a Spurs shirt came when he scored against Bayern Munich in their own back yard in December, but he hasn't played consistently enough since to try and showcase his talents to the Spurs fans.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Turf Moor on March 7, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

