‘For sure’: Dalglish makes prediction about Steven Gerrard and Rangers future

Glasgow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has been in charge of the Gers since 2018.

Celtic legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has predicted in The Sunday Post that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will not leave Ibrox anytime soon.

Following the defeat for Rangers to Heart of Midlothian in the Scottish Cup, Gerrard suggested to The Scottish Sun that he needs to think about his future.

The Liverpool legend - who has since stated that he is committed to the Gers, as quoted on SkySports.com - was appointed the Rangers manager in the summer of 2018 and is expected to win the Scottish club the league title.

However, Celtic are running away in the league and look set to clinch the domestic treble yet again this season.

True, Rangers have progressed to the last-16 stage of the Europa League, but it is going to be extremely tough for them to win the European competition.

Celtic and Liverpool legend Dalglish has backed Gerrard, and the Rangers manager’s decision to punish star striker Alfredo Morelos for returning late from an authorised trip to Colombia, as reported by Sky Sports.

Dalglish wrote in The Sunday Post: “He will not run away from Rangers, that is for sure. If anything, what has happened recently will only make him more determined to get things right and bring success to the club.

“He will have been encouraged with the news that he has the backing of the Ibrox hierarchy.”

Dalglish added: “One thing Steven doesn’t lack is the bottle to make big decisions. And he made the right call by leaving Morelos out.”

Meanwhile, Gerrard has said that he has the full confidence and support of Rangers chairman Dave King.

Gerrard told The Daily Record: “Yes, I have regular contact with Dave and he’s supported me since day one.”