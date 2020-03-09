Ex-Leeds United boss picks a ‘weakness' in Marcelo Bielsa’s team

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United won at the weekend.





Neil Warnock has said that Leeds United’s weakness this season has been lack of clean sheets, as quoted in Leeds Live.

The former Leeds manager believes that Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been sloppy at times defensively.

Warnock has added that the West Yorkshire outfit look unstoppable now, and believe that the Whites can clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Leeds Live quotes Warnock as saying: “I think that has probably been their weakness at times, clean sheets, They have been sloppy at times.

“But the league is such now, that they had a bad spell, have come back and are now cruising again. They have got five wins on the trot and they look unstoppable again.”

Warnock added: “No disrespect to the league, but there is not a Wolves in it this year. There isn’t somebody running away with it. Leeds have got every opportunity to go and win the league now.”

In form

Leeds did go through a bad spell recently when they were conceding goals and were not scoring, but Bielsa’s team are in brilliant form at the moment.

The win against Huddersfield Town in the Yorkshire derby at the weekend was the Whites’ fifth in a row in which they did not concede.

Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches, a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham.

Bielsa’s team will return to action this coming Sunday when they take on Cardiff City away from home at the Cardiff City Stadium in the Championship.