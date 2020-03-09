'No atmosphere': BBC pundit offers differing views to Klopp after Liverpool's win v Bournemouth

Liverpool returned back to winning ways over the weekend.

Mark Lawrenson believes there was 'no atmosphere' during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Saturday at Anfield, as he believes kicking off the match at 12:30 pm played its part - differing views to that of Jurgen Klopp, which you can read below.

The BBC pundit thinks that it's a 'very strange time' to play football, as Liverpool had to come from a goal behind to end their recent run of back-to-back defeats in all competitions.

Given that Liverpool are chasing the Premier League title, and are also still competing in the Champions League, they are used to not playing at the regular time of 3 pm on a Saturday.

Nonetheless, as posted by Total Analysis YouTube account, Lawrenson believes Liverpool would have dropped points if it hadn't been for James Milner's goalline clearance, as he commented on the atmosphere on the day.

"I don't care what you say," said Lawrenson. "12:30 pm games. There's no atmosphere. It's almost impossible. I think once Bournemouth took the lead. I think it got ramped up a little bit, in terms of the noise.

"But generally, there is no atmosphere. It's just a very strange time to play football. It's not an excuse because we won and it's a great thing. The clearance from Milner off the line was brilliant basically, and without that, we would have dropped points today."

Lawrenson's take on the Anfield crowd is a very interesting one because Jurgen Klopp claimed after Saturday's win, as you can read here, that for a 12:30 pm kick-off that was 'the best' atmosphere he had witnessed from the home supporters since he had been at the club.

It's interesting to see such different takes, but the Liverpool faithful won't be too bothered because they are sitting top of the Premier League after ending a recent bad run of form.

It has been a minor blip for Klopp's side but he will be hoping his players have saved their best for their crucial second-leg Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid.