Quick links

Arsenal

Eredivisie

Premier League

'What I read is true': Manager discusses £23m-rated star's Arsenal links

Danny Owen
A general view of the Emirates Stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Emirates Stadium on January 3, 2018 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League Arsenal have reportedly targeted Feyenoord's Eredivisie starlet Orkun Kokcu but will he swap Dick Advocaat for Mikel Arteta?

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the UEFA Europa League play off qualifying first leg match between Feyenoord Rotterdam and Hapoel Beer Sheva at stadium De Kuip on August 22, 2019 in...

Dick Advocaat has broken his silence about the speculation linking Feyenoord starlet Orkun Kocku with a £23 million move to Arsenal, telling Fox Sports that he believes the rumours to be ‘true’ although there has been no contact between the two clubs yet.

The Gunners may be eight games unbeaten in the English top flight, turning their hopes of Champions League qualification from a pipe dream into something resembling a minor possibility, with Mikel Arteta finally getting a tune out of an underachieving crop of players.

But a lack of cutting edge remains a problem that, so far, Arteta has been unable to solve. Mesut Ozil might have grabbed an assist in Saturday’s 1-0 win against West Ham but that was only his third of the season.

The Gunners have only scored more than two goals in a game twice in 16 matches under the former Manchester City coach.

 

According to the Mail, Arsenal are set to put their faith in 19-year-old Kokcu, having entered talks over a potential £23 million deal over the Haarlem-born Turk.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the UEFA Europa League match between Feyenoord v Beer Sheva at the Stadium Feijenoord on August 22, 2019 in Rotterdam Netherlands

“It seems that what I read is true. But no one has yet come to Feyenoord (to make their interest clear),” Advocaat admitted to Fox Sports, before claiming that the teenager would have little trouble adapting to life at the Emirates.

"I think he fits everywhere.”

Kokcu is expected to feature for a young and exciting Turkish team at Euro 2020 this summer and the Mail suggests that Arsenal hope to wrap up a deal before the tournament starts due to fears that some impressive performances on a continental stage would see his price-tag rise considerably.

Orkun Kokcu of Feyenoord during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Vitesse Arnhem and Feyenoord Rotterdam at Gelredome on March 10, 2019 in Arnhem, The Netherlands

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch