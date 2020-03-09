'What I read is true': Manager discusses £23m-rated star's Arsenal links

Premier League Arsenal have reportedly targeted Feyenoord's Eredivisie starlet Orkun Kokcu but will he swap Dick Advocaat for Mikel Arteta?

Dick Advocaat has broken his silence about the speculation linking Feyenoord starlet Orkun Kocku with a £23 million move to Arsenal, telling Fox Sports that he believes the rumours to be ‘true’ although there has been no contact between the two clubs yet.

The Gunners may be eight games unbeaten in the English top flight, turning their hopes of Champions League qualification from a pipe dream into something resembling a minor possibility, with Mikel Arteta finally getting a tune out of an underachieving crop of players.

But a lack of cutting edge remains a problem that, so far, Arteta has been unable to solve. Mesut Ozil might have grabbed an assist in Saturday’s 1-0 win against West Ham but that was only his third of the season.

The Gunners have only scored more than two goals in a game twice in 16 matches under the former Manchester City coach.

According to the Mail, Arsenal are set to put their faith in 19-year-old Kokcu, having entered talks over a potential £23 million deal over the Haarlem-born Turk.

“It seems that what I read is true. But no one has yet come to Feyenoord (to make their interest clear),” Advocaat admitted to Fox Sports, before claiming that the teenager would have little trouble adapting to life at the Emirates.

"I think he fits everywhere.”

Kokcu is expected to feature for a young and exciting Turkish team at Euro 2020 this summer and the Mail suggests that Arsenal hope to wrap up a deal before the tournament starts due to fears that some impressive performances on a continental stage would see his price-tag rise considerably.