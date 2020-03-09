Quick links

West Bromwich Albion

Queens Park Rangers

Championship

Report: West Brom make Championship rivals' £8m-rated star a top summer target

Danny Owen
Slaven Bilic, Manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns on February 15, 2020 in...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Slaven Bilic's Baggies are preparing for life in the Premier League but could QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel be on his way to The Hawthorns?

Bright Osayi-Samuel of Queens Park Rangers takes on Rico Henry of Brentford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Brentford at The Kiyan Prince Foundation...

West Bromwich Albion have identified Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel as a top summer target, according to the Sun (8 March, page 54), as the Baggies prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Despite a goalless draw with Swansea City on Saturday, Slaven Bilic’s side are closing in on a return to the big time. There is a six-point gap between themselves and Fulham in third with just nine games of a gruelling Championship campaign remaining.

If reports are to be believed, West Brom are already scouring the market for players capable of shining in the Premier League with Osayi-Samuel, who has been nothing short of a revelation in recent months, in their sights.

 

The 22-year-old joined QPR from Blackpool three years ago but it is only now that he is establishing himself as one of the most feared attackers in the Football League.

Osayi-Samuel has produced eight assists and six goals under Mark Warburton this season; his explosive acceleration giving Championship full-backs up and down the land nightmares. Suddenly, the much-admired Ebere Eze is not the only QPR starlet on everybody’s lips.

Bright Osayi-Samuel of Queens Park Rangers is challenged by Bruno Martins Indi of Stoke City and James Chester of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park...

A right-winger who can also play on the left, the Nigeria-born youngster looks a perfect fit for a West Brom side who tend to play fast-paced attacking football under Bilic.

It is no coincidence that West Brom’s wide men, Matt Phillips, Callum Robinson, Grady Diangana and co, have played some of the best football of their careers under a charismatic Croatian coach.

The Sun (January 26, page 61) reports that Osayi-Samuel is valued at £8 million.

Slaven Bilic, Manager of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Wigan Athletic at The Hawthorns on February 29, 2020 in West Bromwich,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch