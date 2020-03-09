Report: West Brom make Championship rivals' £8m-rated star a top summer target

Slaven Bilic's Baggies are preparing for life in the Premier League but could QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel be on his way to The Hawthorns?

West Bromwich Albion have identified Queens Park Rangers winger Bright Osayi-Samuel as a top summer target, according to the Sun (8 March, page 54), as the Baggies prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Despite a goalless draw with Swansea City on Saturday, Slaven Bilic’s side are closing in on a return to the big time. There is a six-point gap between themselves and Fulham in third with just nine games of a gruelling Championship campaign remaining.

If reports are to be believed, West Brom are already scouring the market for players capable of shining in the Premier League with Osayi-Samuel, who has been nothing short of a revelation in recent months, in their sights.

The 22-year-old joined QPR from Blackpool three years ago but it is only now that he is establishing himself as one of the most feared attackers in the Football League.

Osayi-Samuel has produced eight assists and six goals under Mark Warburton this season; his explosive acceleration giving Championship full-backs up and down the land nightmares. Suddenly, the much-admired Ebere Eze is not the only QPR starlet on everybody’s lips.

A right-winger who can also play on the left, the Nigeria-born youngster looks a perfect fit for a West Brom side who tend to play fast-paced attacking football under Bilic.

It is no coincidence that West Brom’s wide men, Matt Phillips, Callum Robinson, Grady Diangana and co, have played some of the best football of their careers under a charismatic Croatian coach.

The Sun (January 26, page 61) reports that Osayi-Samuel is valued at £8 million.