Report: Burnley planning summer loan bid for Englishman with more assists than McNeil

Sean Dyche's Burnley could offer Chelsea starlet Conor Gallagher a Premier League chance after a fine Championship season at Swansea and Charlton.

Burnley are hoping to sign England U21 international Conor Gallagher on loan from Chelsea this summer, according to the Sun.

While Frank Lampard cuts his managerial teeth on the Stamford Bridge bench, a young midfielder with an eye for goal is following in the esteemed footsteps of the Blues boss by honing his talents in South Wales.

But while a fresh-faced Lampard didn’t exactly love his time in Swansea City colours, Gallagher has already established himself as one of the first names on the club’s team-sheet.

The 20-year-old has managed six goals and nine assists in the Championship this season, splitting his time between the Liberty Stadium and a six-month stint at Charlton Athletic.

And, according to the Sun, Gallagher could be given the chance to prove himself in the Premier League this summer, with Burnley interested in snapping up Chelsea’s 2019 Academy Player of the Year on a short-term basis.

Sean Dyche’s Clarets have punched above their weight once again in 2019/20 and the arrival of Gallagher would add another string to Burnley’s bow.

Burnley are a little more patient and easy on the eye this days but, with Ashley Westwood and Jeff Hendrick their only midfielders to score more than one Premier League goal, Gallagher could offer some much-needed thrust and end product from the centre of the park.

“He has a lot of qualities. Physically, technical, you can see a lot of progress in just six months. He is becoming a leader in the starting team,” Chelsea legend Claude Makelele said recently, in quotes reported by the Star.