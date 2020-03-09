Quick links

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

Everton

Manchester City

Premier League

Report: Arteta hopeful Arsenal can beat Tottenham to summer deal

Danny Owen
Mikel Arteta the Arsenal Head Coach before the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United at Emirates Stadium on March 07, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Manchester City could reportedly sell John Stones with Arsenal, Everton and Jose Mourinho's Spurs eyeing the England international.

John Stones of Manchester City celebrates following his sides victory during the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on March 01, 2020 in London,...

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are eyeing a summer deal for £50 million-rated John Stones but, according to TEAMtalk, Mikel Arteta is confident of luring the England international to Arsenal instead.

Four years after a ball-playing centre-half became the second-most expensive defender of all time, Stones is facing an uncertain future under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The Catalan coach has been a fierce defender of the Barnsley-born ace during his trophy-laden time at the Etihad but it seems now that even Guardiola has lost his faith in a 25-year-old who looks no closer to fulfilling his undoubted potential.

 

Stones has started just ten Premier League games all season, even in the post-Vincent Kompany era and amid Aymeric Laporte’s ongoing injury problems. He was left out of the matchday squad too for blockbuster clashes at Old Trafford and the Santiago Bernabau.

TEAMtalk reports that Stones could be on his way out of City with Spurs and former club Everton interested in offering him a fresh start even if his £50 million price-tag looks a little on the exorbitant side.

John Stones of Manchester City during the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium on March 01, 2020 in London, England.

But Arteta could hold the key to Stones’ future. He has a good relationship with the 39-cap Englishman after all, having worked with him during a successful spell as Guardiola’s assistant at the Etihad.

Stones could potentially be a long-term replacement for the ageing David Luiz or Sokratis Papastathopoulos with his superb technical ability likely to appeal to a coach determined to get Arsenal playing a dominant and dazzling style of football reminiscent of the early days of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

Wilfried Zaha of Palace battles with John Stones of Man City before going on to score a late equaliser during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at the...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch