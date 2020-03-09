Leverkusen star singles out 'very good' Rangers player; discusses 'incredible' Ibrox

Steven Gerrard's Rangers host Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League and Glen Kamara will face Finland teammate Lukas Hradecky.

Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky is looking forward to the prospect of facing his Finland teammate Glen Kamara during Thursday’s Europa League clash with Rangers, while speaking to the Daily Record.

Two Scandinavian stars are set to go head-to-head on Thursday as Steven Gerrard’s Gers host a German giant in the round-of-16 first-leg at Ibrox.

Hradecky and Kamara became national heroes after helping Finland qualify for the European Championships for the first time in their history in late-2019 and, barring a serious injury of course, both look all-but certain to be a starting for the Eagle-Owls on a continental stage this summer.

For now, however, their focus remains firmly on a place in the Europa League quarter-finals with Rangers and Leverkusen standing out as one of this week’s most intriguing encounters.

“I know Glen very well. I’ve not sent him a message yet but I’ll get on to Whatsapp to wind him up!” one of the Bundesliga’s most reliable goalkeepers told the Record.

“He’s a good guy and a very good player. We’ve obviously talked a lot about him being at Rangers when we’ve been on international duty.

“Glen’s told me all about the atmosphere at Ibrox. He’s said it’s incredible, especially in the derby and in the European games.”

Rangers might have endured an alarming slump since the turn of the year but, while Leverkusen represent an obvious step up from the likes of Hearts and Hamilton, Gerrard’s tactics could be perfectly suited to being underdogs against a top European side.

Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz is famed for a high defensive line bordering on the suicidal at times and, as Rangers showed against Braga a fortnight ago, the likes of Ryan Kent can cause huge problems on the counter.