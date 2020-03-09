Quick links

Leeds United

Vitesse Arnhem

Eredivisie

Championship

Leeds loanee claims his own fans have booed him; silences critics in spectacular style

Danny Owen
Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United looks on ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Huddersfield Town at Elland Road on March 07, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Marcelo Bielsa barely gave Jay-Roy Grot a chance when he took over Championship outfit Leeds United but he is back in form in the Eredivisie.

Jay Roy Grot of Vitesse during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Willem II v Vitesse at the Koning Willem II Stadium on August 10, 2019 in Tilburg Netherlands

Leeds United’s forgotten man Jay-Roy Grot was delighted to silence his critics with a sensational solo goal during Vitesse Arnhem’s Eredvisie victory over FC Twente this weekend, while speaking to de Gederlander.

No, that was not a peak-era Thierry Henry slaloming through defenders like a bounding gazelle giving the slip to a pack of blood-thirsty lions, before slotting an inch-perfect finish into the bottom corner.

Instead, it was a much-maligned Dutchman who has just ended his 19-game goal-scoring drought with an effort a certain legendary Frenchman would have been proud to call his own.

 

Grot, the £1.5 million front man farmed out on yet another loan spell by parent club Leeds last summer, has not exactly taken the Dutch top flight by storm in the yellow and black stripes of Vitesse.

Without a goal since August, and without as much of a start since November, few at the GelreDome were expecting to be toasting a genuine goal of the season contender when Grot picked up the ball and started to run with 20 minutes to go against Twente.

(L-R) Calvin Verdonk of FC Twente, Jay-Roy Grot of Vitesse, Julio Pleguezuelo of FC Twente, Oriol Busquets of FC Twente 1-0 during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Vitesse Arnhem and FC...

But, after a miserable few months back in his homeland, no one could begrudge the 21-year-old his moment in the spotlight.

“I've been booed by supporters from my own club. In the beginning it really hurt me,” Grot reflected. “(The wondergoal) is the best answer to such a difficult period. It is really very nice to score like this. Everything went as I wanted.”

One of Victor Orta’s more forgettable signings at Elland Road, Grot still has another year on his contract at Leeds. But it will take more moments of magic like this before he can ‘do a Klich’ and salvage a career that looks all-but over at Elland Road.

Jay-Roy Grot of Leeds United is challenged by Matt Dolan of Newport County during the Fly Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Newport County and Leeds United at Rodney Parade on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch