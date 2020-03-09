Leeds loanee claims his own fans have booed him; silences critics in spectacular style

Marcelo Bielsa barely gave Jay-Roy Grot a chance when he took over Championship outfit Leeds United but he is back in form in the Eredivisie.

Leeds United’s forgotten man Jay-Roy Grot was delighted to silence his critics with a sensational solo goal during Vitesse Arnhem’s Eredvisie victory over FC Twente this weekend, while speaking to de Gederlander.

No, that was not a peak-era Thierry Henry slaloming through defenders like a bounding gazelle giving the slip to a pack of blood-thirsty lions, before slotting an inch-perfect finish into the bottom corner.

Instead, it was a much-maligned Dutchman who has just ended his 19-game goal-scoring drought with an effort a certain legendary Frenchman would have been proud to call his own.

Grot, the £1.5 million front man farmed out on yet another loan spell by parent club Leeds last summer, has not exactly taken the Dutch top flight by storm in the yellow and black stripes of Vitesse.

Without a goal since August, and without as much of a start since November, few at the GelreDome were expecting to be toasting a genuine goal of the season contender when Grot picked up the ball and started to run with 20 minutes to go against Twente.

But, after a miserable few months back in his homeland, no one could begrudge the 21-year-old his moment in the spotlight.

“I've been booed by supporters from my own club. In the beginning it really hurt me,” Grot reflected. “(The wondergoal) is the best answer to such a difficult period. It is really very nice to score like this. Everything went as I wanted.”

One of Victor Orta’s more forgettable signings at Elland Road, Grot still has another year on his contract at Leeds. But it will take more moments of magic like this before he can ‘do a Klich’ and salvage a career that looks all-but over at Elland Road.