'Destined for the top': Neil Warnock hails reported £20m Crystal Palace target

Premier League Crystal Palace could reportedly raid London rivals QPR for Championship star Ebere Eze - is he heading to Selhurst Park?

Queens Park Rangers talisman Ebere Eze is ‘destined for the top’ in the eyes of Neil Warnock amid speculation linking Crystal Palace with a big-money move for the England U21 international.

By the time the 2019/20 season comes to an end, the Championship’s Player of the Year might not be celebrating promotion with Leeds or West Brom.

While the likes of Matheus Pereira and Kalvin Phillips will have something to say about this, there is a genuine argument to be made that the league’s most impressive performer is strutting his stuff at mid-table QPR instead.

With 12 goals and eight assists, Eze has been a revelation at Loftus Road and it already looks very unlikely that the 21-year-old will be wearing the blue and white hoops by the time 2020/21 kicks off.

Crystal Palace are mulling over a potential £20 million deal for Eze, having expressed an interest in snapping up their London rivals’ star man during the January transfer window (The Sun).

And a move to bring Eze to Selhurst Park would surely have the backing of former Eagles boss Warnock.

“I spoke to (QPR director) Les Ferdinand this week and they are going to have a right job keeping hold of him,” the 71-year-old, who had two spells in charge of Crystal Palace, told EFL on Quest (7 March, 9pm).

“Eze – just outstanding. He’s destined for the top.”

The one-time Millwall youngster might have just added a few more pounds to his price-tag with a sublime finish in QPR’s 3-1 win at promotion chasing Preston North End on Saturday, showcasing his dazzling technical ability to curl a first-time effort into the far corner.