'Dan James similarity'... Some Leeds fans are raving about 20-year-old's display today

Leeds United Under-23's drew 1-1 with Barnsley today.

Ian Poveda of Leeds United ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 01, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United's first team picked up another win on Saturday afternoon, beating Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Elland Road to strengthen their promotion push.

Today, it was the turn of the Leeds youngsters, as the under-23's were in action against another Yorkshire rival as Barnsley hosted the Whites.

In testing conditions, Leeds earned a 1-1 draw at Oakwell Training Ground as Bobby Kamwa opened the scoring for the Whites before Aiden Marsh rescued a draw.

 

Barry Douglas, Jamie Shackleton, Ezgjan Alioski, Mateusz Bogusz and Tyler Roberts were all in action for Leeds, picking up valuable minutes ahead of first-team action.

That was also the case for Ian Carlo Poveda, as the January signing from Manchester City played 71 minutes before being substituted for Robbie Gotts.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for Leeds since his arrival, but showed what he can do with a promising display.

Ian Poveda of Leeds United reacts ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Poveda showed his creativity by setting up Kamwa's goal with a fine run and pass, and Leeds fans are understandably pretty excited about him.

Fans believe that Poveda now looks sharp and quick, even after bulking up a little, and think that he is now ready for first-team action, even if only from the bench.

Some even compared him to ex-target Daniel James for his pace and direct running, and it would be a huge boost to Leeds if Poveda could turn out to be just like the Manchester United star.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

