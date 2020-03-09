'Dan James similarity'... Some Leeds fans are raving about 20-year-old's display today

Leeds United Under-23's drew 1-1 with Barnsley today.

Leeds United's first team picked up another win on Saturday afternoon, beating Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Elland Road to strengthen their promotion push.

Today, it was the turn of the Leeds youngsters, as the under-23's were in action against another Yorkshire rival as Barnsley hosted the Whites.

In testing conditions, Leeds earned a 1-1 draw at Oakwell Training Ground as Bobby Kamwa opened the scoring for the Whites before Aiden Marsh rescued a draw.

Barry Douglas, Jamie Shackleton, Ezgjan Alioski, Mateusz Bogusz and Tyler Roberts were all in action for Leeds, picking up valuable minutes ahead of first-team action.

That was also the case for Ian Carlo Poveda, as the January signing from Manchester City played 71 minutes before being substituted for Robbie Gotts.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his first-team debut for Leeds since his arrival, but showed what he can do with a promising display.

Poveda showed his creativity by setting up Kamwa's goal with a fine run and pass, and Leeds fans are understandably pretty excited about him.

Fans believe that Poveda now looks sharp and quick, even after bulking up a little, and think that he is now ready for first-team action, even if only from the bench.

Some even compared him to ex-target Daniel James for his pace and direct running, and it would be a huge boost to Leeds if Poveda could turn out to be just like the Manchester United star.

Wonder will we see Poveda in the last 9 games, looks very pacey and Costa will need competition there to keep things fresh #lufc — Barry Dunne (@BazDunne) March 9, 2020

Get Poveda on the bench, looks a right player — Dan Paton (@DanPaton5) March 9, 2020

Poveda looks like he has bulked up just a bit.. — tony morgan (@TonyBuddles) March 9, 2020

Ian Poveda looks some player for the Leeds under-23s today, we need to see him part of the first team and see what he can do #lufc #mot — Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan) March 9, 2020

Poveda looking good there. Should be on the bench soon you'd have thought? https://t.co/noJugZV5PW — Zak Lewis (@ZakLewis17) March 9, 2020

https://t.co/kB3KJB9GO5



Poveda showing dare I say it .. dan James similarity. Good goal#LUFC — Legsy - Cheesewedge barmy (@LEGSYN8GELDERD) March 9, 2020

Poveda taken off. Anyone else thinking that might be a sign he’s in the squad for Cardiff? https://t.co/joPF6b28U6 — PaulMak (@pmak27) March 9, 2020

Surely Poveda has got to make the bench — stickeys honey (@stickeyshoney) March 9, 2020

Bielsa was there and will have seen Poveda star in this game. He was taken off just over the hour so expect to see him on the bench next match — Doc (@333doc1) March 9, 2020