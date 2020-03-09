Confirmed Leicester v Aston Villa lineups: Elmohamady starts, El Ghazi on the bench

Leicester City host Aston Villa in the Premier League tonight.

Leicester City line up with Kasper Schmeichel in goal, behind what appears to be a back four of Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans and James Justin, with Ben Chilwell out and Christian Fuchs on the bench.

Wilfred Ndidi is joined in midfield by Dennis Praet and James Maddison, whilst Marc Albrighton and Harvey Barnes start out wide.

Jamie Vardy is back in the squad, but doesn't start as Kelechi Iheanacho leads the line, meaning Vardy is on the bench.

Danny Ward, Wes Morgan, Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez join Fuchs and Vardy as tonight's substitutes.

Meanwhile, Villa go with Pepe Reina between the sticks, and he'll operate behind a back four of Frederic Guilbert, Bjorn Engels, Tyrone Mings and Matt Targett.

Douglas Luiz, Marvelous Nakamba and Conor Hourihane start in midfield, with Jack Grealish on the left and Ahmed Elmohamady on the right.

Mbwana Samatta leads the line tonight, with Anwar El Ghazi dropping out of the Villa attack and onto the bench tonight.

Orjan Nyland, Ezri Konsa, Neil Taylor, Danny Drinkwater, Trezeguet and Keinan Davis make up the rest of the Villa substitutes.

