CoD: Modern Warfare Warzone is cross-play and standalone (reports)

Warzone for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare will reportedly be cross-play and a standalone free-to-play download.

There's been lots reported about the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare battle royale mode, Warzone, following today's leaked gameplay footage. And some of these reports indicate that the experience will feature cross-play and that it will also be a free-to-play standalone download for those who don't own Modern Warfare.

Everyone's pretty much already said it, but Warzone is a viable contender for the worst kept secret in Call Of Duty history. Although it still has yet to be confirmed by Activision and Infinity Ward, the Modern Warfare community have pretty much known about Warzone's existence since forever thanks to loading screen and map leaks.

Now, with the mode rumoured to be coming on March 10th, there have been PlayStation Plus ads posted on Twitch, and there are reports saying it will be cross-play and a free-to-play standalone download.

Is Call Of Duty Modern Warfare Battle Royale cross-play?

The Battle Royale mode for Call Of Duty Modern Warfare, Warzone, is said to be cross-play.

Although Call Of Duty Modern Warfare is already cross-play between PS4, Xbox One, and PC, this is still a good reassurance for those awaiting Warzone.

In addition to including cross-play, Warzone is also reported to be a free-to-play standalone download meaning those who don't own Modern Warfare will still be able to participate.

As for where these reports stem from, they come courtesy of YouTuber Chaos who had posted a now removed gameplay impressions video (via IGN).

To further whet your appetite for the much-anticipated Battle Royale mode, Warzone is also said to feature 150 players with options for solo, duo, and three-person teams.

The Warzone map is additionally said to be large and entirely custom made, and there will also reportedly be classic maps such as Broadcast and Overgrown.

Remember that none of this is official until Activision make an announcement, but hopefully that won't be too far away.