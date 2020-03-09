Bruce claims one Newcastle player needs to pass to his teammates more often

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin netted the winner in Steve Bruce's side's last match.

Steve Bruce has suggested that Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin needs to pass to his teammates more often.

Saint-Maximin has been Newcastle’s most exciting player to watch this season, and he put in another excellent performance at the weekend.

The skilful winger scored the winner, as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0.

And Bruce admits that Saint-Maximin is very entertaining to watch, although he thinks that the summer signing can still be more dangerous in the final third, if he works on releasing the ball to his teammates more regularly.

“I said it when he walked through the door, that he is going to be an absolute crowd-pleaser,” Bruce said.

“He’s got a lot to learn still, he’s got to learn to pass it a little more in the final third but he’s only 22. If you haven’t seen him, then I suggest you buy a ticket to come and watch him because he’s something a bit different.”

Saint-Maximin’s directness has been vital to Newcastle this season, due to their lack of a goalscorer.

Without the winger Bruce’s side would really be struggling for goals, but he adds hugely to their attacking threat.

Newcastle could already face a fight to keep hold of Saint-Maximin in the summer, such has been the scale of his impact.

The Daily Mail claim that Wolves are eyeing up the 22-year-old, as they look for a potential replacement for Adama Traore.