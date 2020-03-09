BitLife: Can you get the coronavirus and is there a cure?

How do you get the coronavirus in BitLife and is there a cure to prevent your character from prematurely dying?

The coronavirus is currently all over the news with football matches being played behind closed doors, people tapping feet instead of shaking hands, and E3 2020 being a teetering concern. However, away from real-life, simulators such as BitLife also appear to be implementing the worldwide pandemic that has resulted in Tescos being ransacked of hand sanitisers.

BitLife is a life simulator that allows you to live your dream existence on your mobile phone as opposed to in real-life. You can become pretty much anything you want from a detective to a chef to an adult star, and you can also indulge your dark side by being as terrible as you want without there being any legitimate consequences to face.

However, while murdering someone or stealing a donut will likely get you arrested, just being born can lead to you getting the coronavrius.

Bruh just had the shortest game of bitlife ever. Started and got cancer, the coronavirus and depression by age 4 and died. Wtf — Meme Bandit (@iamnotgayperson) March 2, 2020

How do you get the coronavirus in BitLife?

It's unclear how you get the coronavirus in BitLife.

This is because you can get the coronavirus in BitLife at pretty much any age from a toddler to a 72-year-old granddad.

So, with this being the case, it pretty much appears to just be good or bad luck depending on your life goals.

Wtff!.. Coronavirus in Bitlife?!.. You are crazy.. Stop this shit!.. Peace out! pic.twitter.com/372mf3f78r — Lucy Pussy (@lucyispussy) March 5, 2020

Is there a cure for the coronavirus in Bitlife?

Yes, there is a cure for the coronavirus in BitLife.

Again, this appears to just be based on luck as simply visiting a doctor can result in your BitLife character being cured of the disease.

Fortunately, a cure seems to be quite common judging by reactions online.

So BitLife has a cure for the Coronavirus... pic.twitter.com/RXVykrCDw6 — Rafael Wexler (@riwroffixial) March 1, 2020

Just got cured from corona virus in BitLife wtaf — ️‍DumbGayBitch (@LiamDumb) March 4, 2020