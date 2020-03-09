Billy Sharp says Dean Henderson wants to join Sheffield United this summer on one condition

Dean Henderson has been in excellent form for Sheffield United.

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp says goalkeeper Dean Henderson wants to re-sign on loan this summer if he can’t play for Manchester United, the Daily Mail report.

Henderson joined the Blades from Manchester United on loan last summer.

The goalkeeper is in his second spell at Bramall Lane, helping the Blades to promotion to the Premier League last season.

His excellent performances this term have prompted questions over his future.

Speaking to reporters, Sharp insists he wants to return to the Blades if he can’t dislodge David de Gea as number one at Old Trafford.

“We're not in his ear about it, we don't need to be. He wants to come back. He wants to play for Man United, obviously - he's not going to lie - but if he can't do that he wants to play for Sheffield United,” Sharp explained.

Competition for places at Old Trafford is high.

United have De Gea as number one, with the Spaniard regarded as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world. Argentina number one Sergio Romero is number two, while the experienced Lee Grant has just penned a new one-year contract.

Joel Pereira is also on the books of United, with the 23-year-old joining Hearts last summer on a one-year loan deal.

Henderson may struggle for opportunities for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. However, his current form is as good as any other number one in England.

The 22-year-old has helped the Blades concede just 25 top-flight goals this season. Chris Wilder’s side have the second-best defensive record, keeping ten clean sheets.