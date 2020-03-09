BBC pundit suggests Liverpool player 'desperately needs a rest'

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was taken out of Jurgen Klopp's side's starting line-up at the weekend.

Garth Crooks has said that Liverpool defender Andy Robertson looks like he desperately needs a rest on BBC Sport.

Robertson was taken out of Liverpool’s starting line-up at the weekend, with James Milner replacing him.

Milner impressed at left-back, as he helped Liverpool pick up a 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

The England international produced one absolutely brilliant goal-line clearance to preserve Jurgen Klopp’s side’s lead.

And Crooks feels that Milner has once again showed his value to the squad, as Robertson looks so tired at the moment.

Milner’s versatility meant that Robertson could be given some time out of Liverpool’s team.

And Crooks said: “The Liverpool captain was heroic as he produced what was arguably the clearance of the season.

“Milner was also responsible for a headed clearance that stopped Nathan Ake, who had another impressive performance, from stealing a point.

“Jurgen Klopp has quickly reinstated Milner at the expense of Andy Robertson, who has been outstanding this season but desperately needs a rest.”

Milner may have played well for Liverpool against Bournemouth, but it is likely that Robertson will take his place in the Reds’ defence again on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool are due to take on Atletico Madrid in midweek, as they look to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Liverpool are trailing 1-0 in the tie, and could face a tough task to get through against Diego Simeone’s well drilled side.