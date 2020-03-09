Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

BBC pundit suggests Liverpool player 'desperately needs a rest'

John Verrall
Jurgen Klopp the head coach
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was taken out of Jurgen Klopp's side's starting line-up at the weekend.

Andy Robertson of Liverpool passes the ball during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 03, 2020 in London, England.

Garth Crooks has said that Liverpool defender Andy Robertson looks like he desperately needs a rest on BBC Sport.

Robertson was taken out of Liverpool’s starting line-up at the weekend, with James Milner replacing him.

Milner impressed at left-back, as he helped Liverpool pick up a 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

The England international produced one absolutely brilliant goal-line clearance to preserve Jurgen Klopp’s side’s lead.

And Crooks feels that Milner has once again showed his value to the squad, as Robertson looks so tired at the moment.

 

Milner’s versatility meant that Robertson could be given some time out of Liverpool’s team.

And Crooks said: “The Liverpool captain was heroic as he produced what was arguably the clearance of the season.

“Milner was also responsible for a headed clearance that stopped Nathan Ake, who had another impressive performance, from stealing a point.

“Jurgen Klopp has quickly reinstated Milner at the expense of Andy Robertson, who has been outstanding this season but desperately needs a rest.”

James Milner of Liverpool controls the ball during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on March 07, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Milner may have played well for Liverpool against Bournemouth, but it is likely that Robertson will take his place in the Reds’ defence again on Wednesday evening.

Liverpool are due to take on Atletico Madrid in midweek, as they look to keep their Champions League hopes alive.

Liverpool are trailing 1-0 in the tie, and could face a tough task to get through against Diego Simeone’s well drilled side.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch